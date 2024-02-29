Barclays Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $93.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $76.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

