Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $115.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOL. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.8 %

TOL stock opened at $112.16 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.