Barclays Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $73.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.