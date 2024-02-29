Barclays Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $12.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

TIXT stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $778.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

