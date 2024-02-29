Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 350.5% from the January 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.17 and a beta of 1.28. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, analysts expect that Basf will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

