Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
