Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 398,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

