Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.62

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.62 and last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 213842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $59,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.