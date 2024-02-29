Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.