Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.