Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
