Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 10,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $30.66.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.