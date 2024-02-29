Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 10,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.