Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.750-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3 billion-$42.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.4 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

