Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 3,000 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

BIO opened at $330.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $116,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $62,351,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.