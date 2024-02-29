BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 251,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,630. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,387,000 after buying an additional 348,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,906,000 after buying an additional 275,436 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,889,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,441,000 after buying an additional 673,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

