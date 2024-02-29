Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 22.1% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $62,920.39 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,235.81 billion and approximately $6.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00497096 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00045748 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00134825 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,640,912 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
