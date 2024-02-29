Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.87. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.