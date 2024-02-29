Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,517,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,906,714 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 8.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Stories

