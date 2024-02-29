Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.25

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 7328628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00. In other news, Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$99,675.00. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$116,550.00. Insiders have sold 552,375 shares of company stock worth $2,093,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

