BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 75974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,670,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,793,474.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,452,586 shares of company stock valued at $22,036,703.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,176,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 790,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
