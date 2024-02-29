BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 75974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,670,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,793,474.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,452,586 shares of company stock valued at $22,036,703.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,176,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 790,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.