BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 396,765 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,769. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

