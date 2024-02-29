Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.
BXSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,040,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
