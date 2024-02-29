Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 123,485 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

