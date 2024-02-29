Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

