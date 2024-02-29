Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of BDCO stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Dolphin Energy
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Wendy’s Walks Cack Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.