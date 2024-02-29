Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,314 shares of company stock worth $2,529,868. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after acquiring an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

