BMO Capital Markets Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on CI Financial and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.82 on Monday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.01 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.38.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.