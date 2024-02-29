BMO Capital Markets Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $335.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.03.

Salesforce stock opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $290.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $162.98 and a fifty-two week high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

