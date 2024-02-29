BMO Capital Markets Increases Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$23.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$22.48 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$16.46 and a one year high of C$23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$92,909.50. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

