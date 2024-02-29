BMO Capital Markets Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$7.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday.

FR stock opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.67 and a 1 year high of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.62%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

