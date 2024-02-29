BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

