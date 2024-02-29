BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
DHF stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.