BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

DHF stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

