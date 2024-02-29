Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bone Biologics Price Performance
BBLGW opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
