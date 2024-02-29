Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

BBLGW opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.