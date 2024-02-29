Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,100.00 at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking stock opened at $3,495.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,576.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,259.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 177.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

