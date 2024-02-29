Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,697.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,495.63 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,576.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,259.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 177.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

