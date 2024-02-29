Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BSX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

