Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BRVMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Bravo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

