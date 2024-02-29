BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,043,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS BBRW opened at $0.00 on Thursday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

