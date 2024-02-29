British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,498 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

