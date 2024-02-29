Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,480.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $1,480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,049.95.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,289.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $586.13 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $999.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

