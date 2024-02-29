Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Thomas P. Carey Sells 12,731 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $201.45 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $12,158,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.