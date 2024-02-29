Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Director Michael A. Coke Acquires 10,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

