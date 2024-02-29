Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $15.29

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $861.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

