Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 508.80

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.80 ($6.45).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 495 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($6.15) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Aviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AV

Insider Transactions at Aviva

Aviva Stock Performance

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,952.05). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 448.40 ($5.69) on Thursday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,242.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.