Brokerages Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT at $5.63

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $720.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

