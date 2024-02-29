Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $428.58

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $364.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.24 and its 200-day moving average is $385.11. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

