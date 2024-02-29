Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $144.19

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

DKS opened at $177.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

