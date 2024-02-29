Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $14.25

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
MESO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
MESO opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
