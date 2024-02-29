Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $7.73

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTON

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,767,000 after buying an additional 735,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.