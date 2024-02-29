Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $153.62

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.62.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.31.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.
