Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $293.50

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.50.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Waters by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Waters by 44.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Waters by 34.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $337.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

