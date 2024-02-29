Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$6.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.62%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.